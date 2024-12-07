Teen sentenced to death in Joynagar murder-rape case; CM hails swift justice

Kolkata: In a landmark ruling, the Baruipur POCSO Court in Bengal’s South 24-Parganas district sentenced a 19-year-old man to death for the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Joynagar within two months of the crime.

The verdict, delivered swiftly, has been hailed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other political leaders, including TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who praised the quick response of the state police in securing justice.

The case is significant as it follows rising calls for the CBI to expedite its investigation into the death of an RG Kar doctor, which sparked widespread protests.

In the Joynagar incident, the victim’s body was discovered on October 5, and the accused, Mustakin Sardar, was arrested within hours.

He later confessed to the crime, which led to a fast-tracked investigation, culminating in a charge sheet filed within 25 days. The trial that began on November 5 concluded swiftly, with the court hearing 36 witnesses and delivering a verdict in just 21 days.

The death penalty was awarded after the court deemed the case “rarest of rare,” with the victim’s family also receiving a Rs 10 lakh compensation.

This case sets a precedent for swift justice in Bengal, with police and officials acknowledging it as the fastest conviction in the state’s history.

The conviction has reignited calls for stricter laws against sexual offences, including the nationwide implementation of the Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill introduced in Bengal Assembly.