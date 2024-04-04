Teacher beaten up for objecting to loud music past midnight

Siliguri: A teacher was allegedly beaten up by a group of people for protesting against playing DJ late at night. The incident happened at Panchanan Colony of Ward 36. The teacher has been identified as Abhijit Sarkar. According to sources, loud music and DJ were playing at a function in a house in the locality past midnight. When the teacher objected, he was allegedly beaten up by people in the house. On Thursday, the teacher lodged a written complaint at the Ashighar Out Post. He is undergoing treatment at Siliguri District Hospital.