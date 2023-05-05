‘Tea garden workers deprived of facilities in BJP-ruled Assam’

siliguri: Claiming that the ruling Trinamool Congress-led state government has taken several steps to ensure welfare and development of tea garden workers, Labour minister Moloy Ghatak on Friday said contrary to Bengal, the workers in BJP-ruled Assam have been kept deprived of various facilities.



“The daily wage of tea workers has increased significantly during Mamata Banerjee’s rule in Bengal,” he said, while addressing a May Day celebration programme in Siliguri on Friday.

“Our government provides welfare schemes, including Lashmir Bhandar, Kanyasree and Rupasree to the girls and women along with free ration to the economically backward. We are setting up health centres and crèches for the tea garden workers. We have increased the daily wage of tea garden workers. From June 1, they will get Rs 250 as daily wage. We are with the labours and we will always be on their side. BJP government is doing nothing.”

The West Bengal Labour Welfare Board had organised a programme to celebrate May Day in Siliguri.

The programme was organised at the Baghajatin Park. Workers from different areas were present.

Minister Moloy Ghatak; Ritabrata Banerjee, the state president of INTTUC; Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation, were present at the event.

The minister further said: “For the convenience of the labourers, we have set up 17 labour welfare centres in different places of North Bengal. A holiday home has been set up in Darjeeling where workers can stay for only Rs 100.”

“The construction work of 42 health centres and 71 crèches is going in full swing,” the minister added, while speaking at the event.