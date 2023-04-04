Tableau flagged off to spread awareness on Duare Sarkar

balurghat: A tableau was flagged off here on Monday in order to make people aware of the Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorsteps) programme.



The sixth phase programme of Duare Sarkar was started on Saturday in South Dinajpur along with other districts of the State.

District Magistrate of South Dinajpur Bijin Krishna inaugurated the tableau from the district administrative building. He was accompanied by Additional District Magistrates Abul Kalam Azad Islam, Vivek Kumar, Subdivisional Officer of Balurghat Suman Das Gupta and other prominent government officials were present in this event.

It is known that common people of Balurghat sub-division can be benefited by receiving the services of the government programme at the door and with this aim, this tableau will be campaigned throughout Balurghat subdivision for the next few days.

It may be mentioned that earlier a similar tableau was inaugurated in Gangarampur subdivision by the district administration.

In this connection, Bijin Krishna said: “This tableau will make people aware of the Duare Sarkar programme so that the people can benefit from it. It will run in different parts of Balurghat subdivision till April 20.”