Swasthya Sathi: ‘Stop unnecessary referrals on pretext of infra issues’

Kolkata: The State Health department issued a guideline to government-run hospitals asking them not to refer ‘Swasthya Sathi’ patients to private hospitals on the pretext of any infrastructural issues.



The state-run hospitals have been told that they should not refer patients to private hospitals citing issues related to infrastructural lapses.

On several occasions, some government-run hospitals came under the scanner for various reasons, including the prevalence of tours and wrong treatment issues. Interestingly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her leg developed an infection due to wrong treatment. The Health department may take disciplinary action against a section of doctors and nursing staff in government hospitals who tend to persuade patients to undergo treatment in private hospitals under ‘Swasthya Sathi’ scheme instead of treating them in government establishments.

According to Health department sources, the chief medical officers of health (CMoH) in all the districts have been directed to take strong action against the doctors who devote long time in private hospitals when they should have served in government establishments instead.

There has been a startling revelation that some doctors in government hospitals are asking patients requiring surgeries to consult them at private hospitals so that the patients can undergo treatment under ‘Swasthya Sathi’ scheme outside the periphery of government hospitals.

Such incidents create financial burdens on the state government as it pays a huge amount as Swasthya Sathi bills to private hospitals against those patients who could have easily been treated in government hospitals. Doctors who treat patients or conduct surgery at private hospitals under ‘Swasthya Sathi’ scheme get extra fees. The guideline said that the state government has brought a sea change in districts and even block level hospitals and many modern equipment have been installed. There are experienced doctors to treat patients. But the patients are often referred to the private hospitals. A senior Health department official on condition of anonymity said that despite the state government’s relentless efforts to ensure best medical services to patients in all the government-run health units and to introduce several modern facilities, a section of government doctors is earning a bad name to the government as they are keen on private practice. Many of these doctors are devoting several hours in private hospitals instead of rendering services in government health establishments they are attached to.