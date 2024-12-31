Suspension of trains in North Dinajpur irks passengers

Raiganj: Passengers in North Dinajpur, including Radhikapur, Kaliyaganj, and Raiganj, are facing severe inconvenience as the Railway authorities have suspended four passenger trains on the Radhikapur-Siliguri and Telta-Radhikapur routes starting December 30.

The week-long suspension, reportedly due to dense fog, has left commuters in a lurch. They now have to depend on costlier and less convenient alternatives like buses.

The affected trains include the 07551 Telta-Radhikapur and 07552 Radhikapur-Telta DMU special passenger trains, whose services have been halted since December 30.

Similarly, the 07508 Radhikapur-Siliguri and 07507 Siliguri-Radhikapur DEMU special trains have been suspended from December 30 and December 31, respectively, for seven days. This is the second such disruption this month, as the same trains were previously out of service from December 15 to December 28. The suspension has created significant challenges for daily commuters, especially traders and those needing medical care in Siliguri.

Sukhen Barman, a vegetable seller from Radhikapur, expressed his frustration: “I travel to Raiganj every day for my business. The train journey was both economical and comfortable. Now, I have to rely on buses, which are not only expensive but also more hazardous.”

Raju Kumar, the Superintendent of Raiganj Station stated: ”The decision was made to ensure passenger safety amid dense morning fog. The suspension is a precautionary measure to prevent accidents. Services are expected to resume after seven days.”