‘Surgery at govt hospitals should be done within two days of admission’

Kolkata: Surgery at government hospitals should be done within two days of admission rather than keeping patients admitted for five to seven days. This decision was taken by the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to solve the bed crisis.



“Often patients needing surgery are kept for five to seven days in a government hospital. We suggested that all the required investigations like ECG, CT Scan should be done prior to admission. Thereafter, surgery should be done by the first or second day of admission and patients be released after recovery,” Dr Sudipta Roy, chairman of RKS said.

According to Dr Roy, this practice has been taken up by the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital two days ago. It will ensure lesser bed retention and help the patients get appropriate facilities.

“It has been implemented at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, others will soon follow this,” he said. Dr Roy also mentioned that this is not something new as this practice is followed at private hospitals.

The Medical College and Hospital is one of the state-of-the-art government hospitals in North Kolkata. Hence, the number of patients visiting the hospital is also overwhelming. The popular treatments offered at the hospital are orthopaedics, neurological and plastic surgery.

But according to a news report, patients have to wait for days to get surgery after admission due to scheduling problems. Dr Roy said that the decision was taken after discussion with the unit heads.