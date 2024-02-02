Suprakash Giri becomes the new chairman of Kanthi Municipality

Kolkata: Suprakash Giri, son of state correctional home and administration minister Akhil Giri, has become chairman of Kanthi Municipality. He was the vice-chairman.



The former Kanthi municipal chairman Subal Manna was removed by Trinamool apparently after he called MP Sisir Adhikari a ‘political guru’ on the stage recently. After that, Trinamool councillors of the municipality moved a motion of no confidence against the chairman. Subal Manna resigned from the post.

Suprakash Giri was appointed as chairman in the presence of 16 Trinamool councillors and one Independent councillor on Thursday. Kanthi Sub-Divisional officer carried out the swearing-in of Giri. Niranjan Manna was announced as the vice-chairman. However, he did not take the oath on this day.

After winning 17 out of 21 wards in the 2022 by-poll Trinamool formed a board in Kanthi Municipality. Subal Manna became the chairman at the time. The distance between Kanthi’s Shantikunj and Kalighat started widening only after Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections. Meanwhile, in February 2022, in the Kanthi Municipal poll, out of total 21 wards, Trinamool Congress got 17 seats, BJP 3 seats and Independents got 1 seat.