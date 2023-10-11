Sunderbans records highest drowning mortality rate among children across globe: Report

Kolkata: Bengal’s Sunderbans region has recorded the world’s highest drowning mortality rate of 243 per lakh population among children in the age group of one to four in three years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study.



The study, which was conducted from 2016 to 2019, also found that the region has a mortality rate of 38.8 per lakh population among children aged between five and nine.

The study was conducted in 19 blocks 13 in South 24-Parganas district and six in North 24-Parganas of the region on incidents reported from October 2016 to September 2019. It was recently published.

“There was no difference in the mortality rates among boys and girls. Most children drowned in ponds within 50 metres of their homes when they were unaccompanied by their primary caretakers who were engaged in household work,” it said.

The survey was carried out by non-governmental organisation Child in Need Institute (CINI), in partnership with global agencies Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and The George Institute (TGI) to gauge the enormity of the problem of drowning among children in the coastal Sunderbans region.

Sunderbans is a mangrove region in southeastern part of Bengal and southwestern region of Bangladesh.

In the Indian part, Sunderbans is spread over 100 islands and has around 40 lakh inhabitants. Of the total population, around 15.9 per cent are children aged between one and nine.

Many settlements are remote and far away from medical establishments. Water levels in the waterbodies of Sunderbans increase during monsoon, while the coastal region is also increasingly experiencing incidents of flooding over the last

four to five years.

Bengal’s Sunderbans Affairs Minister Bankim Chandra Hazra acknowledged the problem of drowning of children and said that the state government is trying to address the issue.

“We have no hesitation in admitting that there have been incidents of deaths of children by drowning. However, we do not have a detailed report,” Hazra said. with agency inputs