Summoning NIA officer to Delhi won’t suffice, initiate probe: TMC

Kolkata: With the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer Dhan Ram Singh being reportedly summoned to Delhi amidst allegations that he held a “surreptitious meeting” with a BJP leader at his residence, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has said that summoning to Delhi won’t help but a proper investigation should be initiated against him. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh took to his social media handle and claimed that the NIA is sending another officer Rakesh Roshan (IPS) from Patna to Kolkata to supervise the disputed cases.

Ghosh wrote on X: “NIA Sources:After @ abhishek aitc’s strong stand against BJP-NIA conspiracy, now NIA summoned SP D R Sing in Delhi urgently. He is on board now. NIA is sending Rakesh Roshan, IPS from Patna to Kolkata to supervise the disputed cases. But, we want proper investigation, action against D R Sing. Don’t try to suppress the issue of that meeting. That is most dangerous plot against@AITCofficial. Don’t try to guard this kind of conspiracy. NIA should come out with proper Press release mentioning steps against D R Sing. Moreover, we demand the change of DG NIA, as he is responsible for the whole thing, including activities of DR Sing”.

Ghosh said: “It is a deep-rooted conspiracy by BJP. List of TMC workers is being given to Central agencies and based on which our party functionaries are being harassed.”

He said that after his party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee told the Governor to intervene and convince the Election Commission to take steps, the NIA officer concerned was summoned to Delhi.

Ghosh said that some media reports which claim that the visit of the NIA officer was a “routine call” is just a cover-up.

“Dhan Ram Singh has been summoned by NIA DG and senior officials. He left for Delhi today (Tuesday). We learnt from NIA sources that clarification has been sought from him as to whether the allegations raised by TMC against him are true. Additionally, another NIA officer, probably of a DIG rank Rakesh Roshan, who was posted in Patna, is now being given the responsibility of the disputed cases that were being handled by DR Singh,” Ghosh said.

Meanwhile, the NIA on Tuesday approached Calcutta High Court regarding the alleged attacks against their officers by a mob in Bhupatinagar while they picked up two local leaders in connection with the 2022 blast case. The case by NIA will be heard by Justice Jay Sengupta. The agency further stated that the state police have registered FIRs for molestation against the officers who were attacked.