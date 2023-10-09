Study resolves unclear evolutionary history of leaf-nosed bat from Nicobar Islands

Kolkata: A recent study on a highly-threatened Nicobar leaf-nosed bat, Hipposideros nicobarulae, has resolved the 120 years systematics conundrum and unclear evolutionary history of endangered and endemic leaf-nosed bat from Nicobar Island and has revealed the first genetic identity and habitat suitability modelling in the Andaman & Nicobar archipelago. This bat species is only known from Nicobar Oceanic Islands’ insular type locality.



Experts believed that this endemic species’ identity and species status has been erroneous for over 120 years since its discovery in 1902 and has been inaccurately classified as a subspecies of Hipposideros ater, which is only found on mainland India. At the genetic level, the produced DNA sequences clearly separated this mammalian species from its neighbours. According to Manokaran Kamalakannan, a scientist of the Mammal and Osteological Section, Zoological Survey of India (ZSI ) Kolkata, the current study has the morphological and craniodental features of H. nicobarulae, which can be used in future taxonomic research of this mammalian species. “The species is facing a systematics quandary with an unknown evolutionary background, which is critical for future research,” said Shantanu Kundu, a researcher at Professor Hyun-Woo Kim Lab at Pukyong National University, South Korea.

The Hipposideros bats are widely distributed in the Palearctic, Afrotropical, Indo-Malayan and Australasian regions and undoubtedly have many unresolved systematic issues due to the rareness in collections and in nature, constraint of museum materials and limited range in areas inaccessible to researchers.

“Furthermore, the distribution modelling of H. nicobarulae has provided clear evidence of a highly fragmented habitat of the species which is greatly influenced by natural calamities like tsunamis and increasing the sea level of the Indian Ocean throughout its range,” said Tanoy Mukherjee, DST-Inspire Faculty, Landscape Ecology and Wildlife Sciences laboratory at Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata.

Dhriti Banerjee, Director of Zoological Survey of India said that the united method of taxonomy, genetics and ecological modelling is critical for the survival and protection of this vulnerable and unique mammal species. “Such molecular information is also useful in diagnosing animal-virus interactions and zoonotic diseases that cause epidemics like we’ve seen recently,” she added.