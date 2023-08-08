Students allowed to take the first language of their choice: Minister

Kolkata: Elucidating on the State Education Policy (SEP) that has garnered a considerable response, state Education minister Bratya Basu stated that students are allowed to take the first language of their choice and the second and third language will depend on the ethnic profile of people living in a particular region.



“A student will be allowed to take the first language of his / her choice. If a student in Kolkata wants to take Bengali as the first language he can do it, if somebody in Darjeeling wants to take Nepali as the first language he can do so, if somebody is willing to opt for Rajbanshi / Alchiki / Urdu as the first language he is most welcome. The second and third language will depend on the population pattern and ethnic profile of people living in a particular region,” the minister said on Tuesday after paying tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on his death anniversary at the Jorasanko campus of Rabindra Bharati University.

Basu also made it clear that the regional mother tongue has been most prioritised in the SEP. It may be mentioned that a section of the media had reported that taking up Bengali as a language had been made compulsory.

Moreover, the introduction of the semester system in a phased manner starting from class VIII and the inclusion of multiple choice questions (MCQ) in the Higher Secondary level as stated in the State Education Policy will be implemented by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education while the modalities in connection with higher education will be implemented in the university level.

“We will introduce a Bill in the state Assembly in connection with SEP and once approved we will publish the same on our website and will also provide a guideline on the implementation of the same,” the minister stated.

The state Education department will not implement the three-language formula in primary classes keeping in mind the developmental needs and abilities of students at that age. The state has already formulated the SEP that was passed in the state Cabinet on Monday.

When asked about the setting up of the West Bengal Private School Regulatory Commission which was also approved by the state Cabinet, Basu said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Education department have been receiving a number of complaints regarding corporal punishment and arbitrary increase of fees.

“Some private English medium schools have mushroomed here and there and have been indulging in arbitrariness which we want to regulate through this Commission,” Basu said.

He clarified that the Commission will not decide the fee structure of private schools but will try to ensure that profit earning should not be the sole objective in the case of private schools.