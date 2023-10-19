Student found hanging at hostel in IIT Kharagpur

: Tension spread at IIT Kharagpur after a student’s body was found hanging inside the hostel room on Tuesday. According to sources, the deceased, identified as K Kiran Chandra from Telengana, was a fourth year Electrical Engineering student.

His friends spotted Chandra hanging in his room at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hostel. Chandra was rushed to B C Roy Hospital inside Kharagpur IIT campus and though doctors tried their best to save the student, he died. The body has been sent for autopsy. Cops suspect Chandra committed suicide.