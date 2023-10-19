Student found hanging at hostel in IIT Kharagpur
: Tension spread at IIT Kharagpur after a student’s body was found hanging inside the hostel room on Tuesday. According to sources, the deceased, identified as K Kiran Chandra from Telengana, was a fourth year Electrical Engineering student.
His friends spotted Chandra hanging in his room at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hostel. Chandra was rushed to B C Roy Hospital inside Kharagpur IIT campus and though doctors tried their best to save the student, he died. The body has been sent for autopsy. Cops suspect Chandra committed suicide.
Next Story