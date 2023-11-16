Strong action will be taken: Governor on Joynagar murder

Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Wednesday said strong action would be taken against those involved in the killing of a local Trinamool Congress leader in Joynagar of South 24-Parganas district and lynching of an accused in the incident.

“Law will take its course. We will certainly take strong action against it and Raj Bhavan will also be doing its duty.

Strict action should be taken against violence. It requires not only legal action but also social measures,” Bose said on the sidelines of a programme at the Raj

Bhavan here.

Saifuddin Laskar, TMC area president of Bamungachi in Joynagar was shot dead near his house by some gunmen on Monday

morning, prompting a group of people to lynch an alleged

assailant, police said. Supporters of Laskar caught one of the alleged assailants and beat

him to death, according

to locals