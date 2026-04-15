Stings, splits: Murshidabad’s Muslim votes become new battleground

Kolkata: Murshidabad, once renowned globally for its premium muslin and silk, has increasingly made headlines for the wrong reasons—the latest being an alleged Rs 1,000 crore deal attempt.



The district, which has 22 Assembly seats, has emerged as a key battleground ahead of the upcoming polls, particularly in the wake of nearly 4.55 lakh voter deletions. With these seats holding significant importance in a Muslim-majority region, the BJP—often accused of pursuing a Hindu-Muslim polarisation strategy—appears to be making a determined

push to gain a foothold by attempting to divide Muslim votes, while also seeking to capitalise on communal tensions reported in parts of Murshidabad last year.

Murshidabad registers 66.27 per cent muslim population, while Hindus and others account for 33.21 and 0.52 per cent. Out of 22 Assembly seats, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) holds 20 seats, while the saffron party holds 2 seats.

Adding to the row over SIR, AJUP founder Humayun Kabir has landed in a major controversy over a sting video allegedly showing him proposing a Rs 1,000 crore deal with the BJP to mislead Muslim voters and topple the TMC government. While admitting the video’s authenticity, Kabir claimed it was “selectively edited”. There is growing political buzz and apprehension in the district that Muslim votes—long a consolidated bloc for the ruling party—could split, with Congress, CPI(M)-AISF, and Humayun Kabir’s outfit in the fray alongside TMC and BJP. How far the sting operation’s emergence will alter the poll dynamics, however, remains to be seen.

Amid large-scale deletions in the SIR reshaping electoral arithmetic, the saffron camp has adopted a two-pronged strategy—seeking to split Muslim votes while consolidating Hindu support by capitalising on last year’s communal violence in parts of the district.

Mohidul Islam, a Samserganj native working at a construction firm in Kolkata, said Murshidabad’s politics has long revolved around Hindu-Muslim and temple-mosque issues, and stressed that elections should focus on development rather than religious divisions.

A political analyst said the BJP is trying to gain a foothold in the district, but the incidents of violence were unlikely to impact the upcoming elections. Sahajahan Ali, a resident of Beldanga, noted that while certain incidents may have triggered unrest, Hindus and Muslims in villages have long lived peacefully, with only a small section causing trouble.