‘Steps taken to give insurance coverage to tourists taking vehicle, jumbo safaris’

alipurduar: The Forest Department is taking steps to provide insurance coverage for tourists undertaking vehicle and elephant safaris in the jungles. Modeled after Jaldapara and Gorumara National Parks, they aim to replicate this project in all the forests of the state. This was announced by Forest minister, Jyotipriyo Mallick after an important meeting with top forest officials along with district administration of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar on Tuesday at the Nature Interpretation Centre in Madarihat, Alipurduar.



Jyotipriyo Mallick said: “This special initiative has been taken to make jungle tourism more popular and ensure the safety of tourists. Now tourists who want to go on vehicle and elephant safaris will be covered by an insurance scheme. If any tourist is injured or killed due to sudden animal attack during jungle tours, the insurance money will be handed over to the tourist’s family. The approximate cost which visitors need to dish out is around Rs 30 per head.

The Mahouts, vehicle drivers and guides will also be brought under insurance coverage by the Forest Department. The Department has already finalised this with an insurance company. This model will gradually be replicated throughout the state.”

The Forest minister also mentioned that the forest department is going to purchase automatic rifles worth Rs 40 lakh for protecting the forests and animals. These rifles will be given to forest staff very soon.

‘’The Forest Department is discussing promoting jungle-centered package tourism with the Tourism Department. They plan to use their own infrastructure to bring tourists who want to visit the forest from nearby Railway stations or airports. After the trip, they will be taken back to their destinations via the Railway stations or airports. There will be provisions for food, accommodation, and the opportunity to go on elephant and jeep safaris. The Forest Department is making plans to make jungle tourism more popular. The plans will be finalised only after discussion with the tourism office,” added the minister.