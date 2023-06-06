Step taken to streamline public distribution system

JALPAIGURI: The Food and Supplies Department is distributing IRIS scanners to ration dealers in order to streamline the public distribution system (PDS) process.



The distribution of these scanners to 523 dealers in Jalpaiguri district began on June 1. The District MR Dealers Association confirmed that the dealers have already started using the scanners.

Jalpaiguri district has a total of 523 ration dealers who cater to over 21 lakh consumers, providing them with government ration benefits every month. To tackle ration card-related corruption, the State Food Supply Department introduced the practice of linking ration items to the Aadhaar card and using thumb impressions on EPAZ machines a few years ago.

According to data from the Jalpaiguri District Food and Supplies Department, the Aadhaar card linkage with ration cards in the district currently stands at 97 per cent and 99.9 per cent of ration distribution is carried out using thumb impressions. However, the District MR Dealers Association raised concerns about mismatches in fingerprints on the EPAZ machines, particularly among the elderly and children.

The issue has been reported to the District Food Controller. To address this problem, IRIS scanners have been introduced, which will scan the consumer’s eyes for identification before providing rations.

As the ration card is linked to the individual’s unique iris pattern, this scanner is expected to improve accuracy.Dawa Wangel Lama, the District Food Controller of Jalpaiguri, said: “The arrangement of IRIS scanners was made by the state to address the difficulties faced by the elderly and children with thumb impressions. The scanner machines have been distributed to nearly all the dealers in the district.”

Neelmoni Lahiri, Secretary of the District MR Dealers Association, said: “The scanner is functioning effectively, although some users, those who have gone through an eye surgery, may encounter slight difficulties during the eye-scanning process.”