State’s expenditure on infra projects up by nine times since 2011, says CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that the state’s expenditure on infrastructure has gone up by nine times since 2011 when the Trinamool Congress-led government assumed office for the first time.



“In 2011, there were only 61 bridges. Now, it has gone up to 951. The total expenditure in this regard has been Rs 7142.78 crore. Various departments of the state government are involved in the construction of bridges, including the Urban Development, Public Works Department, Irrigation and Waterways, Sunderban Affairs, North Bengal Development, some rural bodies etc,” Banerjee said.

She rued the fact that the Centre, for political reasons, disburses the Panchayat funds for various schemes directly to the rural level keeping the state in the dark. “Since the money is directly being sent to the rural bodies, the BDO, SDO, or the state administration is unable to monitor how such funds are being utilised. I will urge the public representatives to be proactive and take the responsibility of ensuring that such funds are properly utilised,” she added.

In the backdrop of state government DPRs in solid waste management projects having fund allocation for six months for running of these, Banerjee advised that the gram sabha should consider taking up sustainable recycling of solid waste in their

respective areas.

In response to a poser on the division of Baruipur block into two, Banerjee asked state law minister Moloy Ghatak to speak with the Home & PAR (Personnel & Administrative Reforms) department and settle the matter quickly, considering the fact that Baruipur is a big area and bifurcation is essential for more

effective governance.