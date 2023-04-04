State will root out hooliganism; stern action against culprits: Guv

Kolkata: Governor C V Ananda Bose on Tuesday rushed to visit the trouble-hit areas of Rishra in Hooghly from Darjeeling and assured “strict action” against those involved in the violence.



The Governor was in Darjeeling for a G-20 meeting but cut short his trip and rushed to Rishra. He said “hooligans will not be permitted to take the law into their own hands, and both the state and Central governments would work together to eradicate mobocracy”.

He told reporters that law enforcement agencies would take strong measures to address the issue.

“We will never allow hooligans to take the law into their hands. The Centre, state, political parties, media and people will join hands to root out hooliganism. There will be solid action by all enforcement agencies. Police will come down heavily on the miscreants. Bengal has been suffering for a long time, we will put an end to it,” the Governor said.

He also spoke with senior district police officers and local residents in order to assess the situation. Bose travelled directly to Railway Gate No. 4 in Rishra in the Hooghly district after landing in Kolkata from Darjeeling.

Reacting to Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s attack on him, the Governor said: “I think critics are the best teachers. I want to thank him for criticising me. I went to the spot to verify the report that has already been submitted.” Adhikari, earlier, criticised the Governor for his role in connection with the violence.

Meanwhile, after returning from Hooghly, Bose visited the Trauma Care Centre at SSKM Hospital to see the health condition of a victim who was injured in the violence. Financial assistance has been given to the injured patient.

On Monday night, violence took place in and around the gate area. Clashes were reported in Rishra on Sunday evening during a Ram Navami procession in which BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh and party’s Pursurah MLA Biman Ghosh were present. Some parts of Serampore also witnessed incidents of vandalism following which prohibitory orders were imposed and Internet services suspended.

Stone-pelting near a level crossing in Rishra on Monday night led to the suspension of train services on the Howrah-Bandel section for about three hours on Monday night, the Railways said.

The movement of trains resumed post-midnight. Most shops remained closed on Tuesday night and people stayed indoors after police clamped prohibitory orders.

Police conducted route marches in Rishra and adjoining Serampore to bring the situation completely under control, a senior officer said.

The Internet remained suspended as police tried to quell rumours. The state police also dismantled a stage set up for a protest by state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar in Serampore, citing the law and order situation.