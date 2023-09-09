State to show-cause registrars of 19 univs

Kolkata: The state Education department to show-cause 19 registrars of various state universities, including Calcutta University, Rabindra Bharati University and Presidency University, amongst others for failing to attend the review meeting called by minister Bratya Basu on Friday.



Twelve registrars of universities, including Jadavpur University, Bankura University and Kanyashree University amongst others had come for the review meeting at Bikash Bhavan. The meeting with registrars of all state universities was ‘on the expenditure as per the constituting act’ of the respective universities.

According to sources, some of the registrars who have been called for the meeting have been asked to skip it by Raj Bhavan.

Reportedly, messages were communicated to the interim V-Cs of some universities nominated by the Governor recently asking the former to tell their varsity’s respective registrars not to attend the meeting convened by the minister on Friday.

Reacting to the video message of Governor C V Ananda Bose, who is also the Chancellor of the state universities, Basu said that it was unconstitutional.

The state Higher Education department has already written to the former interim V-Cs of five universities seeking their reply. A video clipping received from social media purportedly issued by the Governor alleged that they had been made to resign under intimidation from the state Education department. Basu called it a lie.