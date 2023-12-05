State to set up malls for sale of products made by SHGs

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, announced that her government is setting up some big shopping malls to provide a good platform for selling handicrafts and similar products manufactured by the self-help groups (SHGs) and medium and small-scale industries.



“We have already created a platform for the sale of handicrafts and other products made by our self-help groups. Now, we are providing further boost by setting up some big shopping malls where they can sell their products. We will come up with an export zone in each district,” Banerjee said at the state Assembly.

She said that till 2011, before the TMC formed government in the state for the first time, the total number of SHGs in the state was 2.78 lakh comprising 28.41 lakh women. Presently, this number has gone up to 12 lakh involving 1.16 crore women. The total amount of loan disbursed to the SHG women since 2011 is Rs 92000 crore.

Birbaha Hansda, the minister in-charge of Self Help Group and Self Employment department said that nearly 2 lakh male SHGs were formed in the state. Banerjee said that the state government is committed to providing similar facilities to the male SHGs.

“There is no gender bias and the male SHGs are also entitled to get bank loans. The state will also provide assistance to the best extent possible,” she added.

The Chief Minister said that in the winter months, several departments hold fairs in various parts of the state where products made by the SHGs sell like hotcakes.