State to come up with stringent norms for orthopaedic surgeries

Kolkata: State health department may come up with more stringent norms when it comes to orthopaedic surgeries under Swasthya Sathi scheme.



Restrictions likely to be imposed after some private hospitals allegedly misused packages in connection with orthopaedic surgeries, sources said.

In the annual general body meeting of the Swasthya Sathi Samiti held recently, senior health department officials discussed several aspects relating to the misuse of the Swasthya Sathi cards by a section of private hospitals mostly from the districts.

The officials also touched upon the steps which were taken up in connection with the Swasthya Sathi scheme in the past year. Emergency orthopaedic services may not come under restrictions.

Meanwhile, the health department earlier issued a notification saying that no orthopaedic surgeries can be conducted on patients at private hospitals under the Swasthya Sathi card in the Berhampore municipality areas other than emergency patients.

The district health administration received a series of complaints relating to orthopaedic surgeries in private hospitals.

The notification said that the patients who want to undergo orthopaedic surgeries at private health establishments under the Swasthya Sathi scheme have to undergo checkups at the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.

It also mentioned that the patients would be able to undergo orthopaedic surgeries at the private hospitals under Swasthya Sathi only if they were recommended by Murshidabad Medical College.

The health department spotted some irregularities in the process of how the surgeries were carried out in some private health establishments.

Many private hospitals earlier misused packages. Incidentally, the department has already cracked the whip on multiple packaging under the Swasthya Sathi scheme, which had been rampantly done by private hospitals against patients,

thereby clubbing several packages together, eventually leading to an exorbitant bill amount.

A software will be developed that will automatically block Swasthya Sathi cards if irregularities are detected against them for ten times or more and the hospitals involved in the treatment will face stern action.