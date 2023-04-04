State tells DMs to inform if any archaeological material is found

Kolkata: The state government has taken a proactive role to ensure that artefacts recovered during excavations remain in its safe custody and do not land in the hands of any other agency.



The secretary of state Information and Cultural Affairs (I &CA) department has recently written to the District Magistrates to inform the department immediately when they come across any sort of archaeological material.

In recent times, there has been more than one instance when competing agencies and sources have been attempting to take custody of such artefacts, inspite of the well-established fact that under extant rules the state government has exercisable rights over artefacts recovered during excavations.

In the recent past, archaeological remains have been recovered from districts like Nadia, Malda, South Dinajpur, East Burdwan etcetera.

In his letter, it has been categorically mentioned that the State Archeology Museum under the I & CA department is the exclusive repository of all artefacts & archaeological objects, including coins, stone idols, paintings, ivory products as well as any other antiques, vintage and prehistoric articles etc whatever is excavated, explored, or otherwise recovered all across our state.

The State Archeological Museum at Behala and District Museums are exhibiting and managing all such objects.

The DMs have been urged to be extremely alert and ensure that they gain executive control on all such items excavated immediately upon receipt of such information and intimate the department at once. They have been asked to instruct all sub-offices and police stations so that such excavated objects are not handed over to any other agency and sent most urgently to the State Archaeological Museum.

Police authorities have also been alerted accordingly such that court orders and remands can be handled suitably.

The contact of the Directorate of State Archeology and Museums’ Amlanjyoti Saha has been shared for coordination in this matter.

A recent finding of what is believed to be a Votive Stupa at the Malda Court premises had sparked a lot of interest among historians.

The artefact was found during excavation work that was going on at Malda Court premises for construction of a building. Ancient stones also were found while digging.