State police sends 20 more women police stns proposal to Nabanna

The Bengal Police has sent a proposal to the state headquarters Nabanna requesting permission for creation of 20 more women police stations across the state in sub-division level to prevent and deal with the crimes against women without any delay.

According to sources, a letter has been sent to the Police Establishment Branch of the Home and Hill Affairs department with a request to sanction the proposal.

The proposal sent for 20 women police stations include Kakdwip in Sunderban Police District, Domkal, Kandi and Lalbagh in Murshidabad District Police, Katwa and Kalna in Purba Bardhaman Police District, Kurseong in Darjeeling District Police, Tufanganj and Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar District Police, Pandua and Singur in Hooghly Rural Police, Tamluk in Purba Medinipur Police District, Kalyani in Ranaghat District Police, Ghatal in Paschim Medinipur Police District, Rampurhat in Birbhum District Police, Bishnupur in Bankura District Police, Gangarampur in South Dinajpur District Police, Islampur in Islampur police district and Bashirhat in Bashirhat Police District. At present, 40 women police stations are functioning across the state. The first two women police stations were inaugurated on January 1, 2012 in Alipurduar and Asansol.