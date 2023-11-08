State Panchayat minister’s house vandalised

Kolkata: A group of people at Kamarhati village of Madhabdihi in East Burdwan vandalised the house of state Panchayat minister Pradip Mazumdar on Tuesday morning after a local youth was caught stealing fish from the pond owned by him.



Sources said that on Monday afternoon a youth allegedly was fishing at the pond owned by Mazumdar without permission. When the caretaker of the pond spotted the youth fishing, he intercepted and took away the fishing net from him. Later, the youth was detained by the caretaker. Local people alleged that the caretaker of the minister’s house and pond assaulted the youth badly due to which he has been admitted at a hospital in Arambag.

On Tuesday afternoon, suddenly a group of local people gathered in front of the minister’s house and started agitating. After a while the mob barged inside the house breaking the main gate. The accused persons also vandalised the windows and doors of Mazumdar’s house. Within a few moments a large contingent of police force was deployed and the violent mob was dispersed.

Superintendent of Police, East Burdwan District Police, Amandeep said: “We are registering a suo motu case in this regard. At present the identification process of the attackers is going on.”