State loses 2 stalwarts in a day, CM condoles

Kolkata: Former Union minister Satyabrata Mukherjee and renowned Bengali novelist and short-story writer Sasthipada Chattopadhyay died in the city on Friday. Mukherjee died at his residence in Kolkata on Friday following a prolonged illness. State BJP’s former president, Mukherjee, was also an Additional Solicitor General of India before entering politics. He was 90.



On the other hand, Chattopadhaya, the creator of the famous Pandav Goenda (five detectives) series was 82. The Chief Minister condoled the deaths of two stalwarts of Bengal.

Mukherjee was Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilisers and Commerce & Industries in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government from 1999 to 2004. He was suffering from age-related ailments for quite some time. He had served as the former BJP state president and was a reputed lawyer at the Supreme Court and Calcutta High Court. He was elected a Lok Sabha member from Krishnanagar constituency in Nadia district of West Bengal from 1999 to 2004. However, in 2004, he was defeated from the same constituency by CPI(M) candidate and athlete-turned-politician Jyotirmoyee Sikdar. He was popular in both the legal and political circles as “Jolubabu”. In 2008, he became the party’s state chief. However, the very next year, he was replaced by Rahul Sinha.

He was born on May 8, 1932 in Sylhet, now in Bangladesh. He was popular among the leaders across party lines for his amicable nature and philanthropic activities. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her condolence message said: “I am deeply saddened at the demise of high profile barrister and former Union Minister Satyabrata Mukherjee, who was known as Julu Babu.”

“I express my heartfelt empathy for the bereaved family. I am disheartened about the sad demise of Mukherjee,” Banerjee further stated.

Meanwhile, Chattopadhyay was undergoing treatment at a hospital and passed away at around 11 am. The author had three strokes. The Bengal government in 2017 honoured him with the ‘Bangla Akademi Award’ for his contributions to children’s literature. He was born on March 9, 1941, at Khurut in Howrah district. Chattopadhyay published his first literary work Kamakhya Bhraman (visit to Kamakhya) in Dainik Basumati in 1961.

“I am deeply saddened at the demise of Chattopadhaya. It’s an irreparable loss to the world of literature. I convey my condolences to his family members,” CM said.