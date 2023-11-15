State finalises protocol to deal with ‘black spots’ on roads

Kolkata: The Public Works Department (PWD) has finalised a comprehensive protocol for the identification, prioritisation, diagnosis, monitoring and evaluation of black spots on the state roads.



The move comes in the backdrop of the final audit report of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, dated February 2023, regarding the assessment of the implementation status of road safety directives issued to the state, recommending the PWD to come up with a protocol for monitoring of rectified black spots.

“The protocol has designated the role of the road safety audit cell of PWD, the police, the executive engineer and the construction division concerned in connection with activities such as identification and prioritization of black spots, their analysis, site investigation, diagnosis and development of countermeasures. It has also fixed responsibility in implementation, monitoring and evaluation along with time frame for time-bound remedial engineering measures of such black spots,” a senior official of state PWD department said.

Depending on the severity of crashes, each black spot on state roads now will be assigned a severity score; fatal road crashes have been assigned 10 points, serious road accidents five points, minor and damage only two points and one point, respectively.

The state government in January 2023 had formed a committee that comprised Engineer in Chef, PWD as chairperson, Chief Engineer, Planning, Public Works (Roads) Directorate as member convener and Chief Engineer, Headquarters, Public Works (Roads) Directorate, Chief Engineer, Headquarters, Public Works Directorate and Chief Engineer, National Highways, Public Works (Roads) Directorate as members.

The committee after due discussions with concerned stakeholders finalized the comprehensive protocol and was notified by the PWD.

The Indian Roads Congress’ published guidelines for monitoring and evaluation of black spots were taken into consideration by the Committee.

The PWD has been presently following protocols of March 2016 which needed revamping in the backdrop of development of road infrastructure in the state.