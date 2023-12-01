State Election Commission seeks reports from Kolkata Police

Kolkata: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the State Election Commission (EC) is learnt to have sought reports from Kolkata Police concerning the sensitive Assembly constituencies in the city where poll-related disturbances occurred both during the last Parliamentary, Assembly and



municipal elections.

It is learnt that the election body has reportedly asked the police headquarters Lalbazar to provide details of the number of complaints lodged at the police stations of their respective Assembly constituencies. The details in the report will need to contain the number of cases filed and their

current status.

Sources said that the instructions were sent to the police on Wednesday and the report was due on Thursday.

Further, the police report will also have to mention the name of the accused persons and the sections slapped against them. A list of the area’s known criminals has to be mentioned.

Also, the report will have to contain cases which were registered on the day of the polls which include the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, 2021 Assembly and the 2022

municipal elections.

It was also learnt that cases filed under Excise laws also need to be mentioned in the report. Additionally, the report will also contain cases pertaining to violation of Model Code of Conduct.

The instructions from the state election body also directed that the amount of cash recovered during the polls need to be stated in the report, along with details of whether any cases were filed in those cases. All police stations were intimated on the same and the final report, once compiled, is expected to reach the state election commission office.

Sources said that such information will help the state election body to draw up a detailed chart of sensitive Assembly seats, based on which necessary steps will be taken for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

It was learnt that the exercise is nothing new and was conducted both ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 2021 state elections.

Information such as the number of police and central forces deployment at booths, strong room and EVM machine distribution centers, were sought earlier.