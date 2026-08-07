State clears 192 projects, issues notices to 27 illegal buildings

Kolkata: Urban development and municipal affairs minister Agnimitra Paul said on Thursday that the Bengal government has cleared 192 construction projects across Kolkata and adjoining urban local bodies and issued notices to 27 buildings set up in violation of norms.



Speaking after a meeting with the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Paul said the projects were examined as part of the state’s intensified inspection of construction activity following the collapse of an under-construction warehouse at Taratala in June.

“Permission was granted for a four-storey building in several cases, but six or seven storeys have been constructed. Such violations will not be allowed,” Paul said, adding that the 27 buildings facing notices were “completely illegal”. She clarified that those projects did not belong to CREDAI members.

According to her, the projects under scrutiny are located in areas under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation as well as neighbouring urban local bodies where complaints of unauthorised construction have been reported.

CREDAI West Bengal president Sushil Mohta welcomed the government’s recent reforms to improve ease of doing business (EoDB) and the proposed standard operating procedure for building safety and regulatory compliance, saying they would improve construction standards and public confidence. He said the real estate sector attracts around Rs 20,000 crore in annual investment, contributes nearly Rs 7,000 crore to the state exchequer and is the second-largest employment generator after agriculture, supporting nearly 50 lakh livelihoods.

Mohta said around 590 project proposals had been reviewed and nearly sixty per cent were expected to receive approvals. He also appreciated the proposal for time-bound undertakings for minor deviations to allow work to resume while ensuring compliance, and assured the industry’s full cooperation in scrutiny and regulatory compliance of pending projects while expecting faster approvals and a stronger investment climate.