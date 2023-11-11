State bats for need of waste mgmt in adjoining areas of River Ganga

Kolkata: Minister of State for Panchayats and Rural Development (P &RD) department Becharam Manna on Friday batted for the importance of Waste Management in adjoining areas of River Ganga and set a December 30 target for



all the Ganga adjoining areas in completion of solid and liquid waste management so that all these villages can be declared as ODF plus model.

The P & RD department organised a state-level workshop supported by UNICEF involving the villages adjoining the river Ganga for providing orientation and sensitizing the BDO and Block sabhapatis about sanitation activities for cleanliness in the Ganga adjoining villages. This will help the River Ganga to be free from pollution.

The participants were sensitised about establishing at least one solid waste management in every Gram Panchayat and grey water treatment assets in every village. Work is already going on in many blocks and is under the DPR preparation stage in several blocks.

In Rural Sanitation under Ganga Action plan there are 46 blocks, 224 Gram Panchayats and 2038 villages in seven districts namely — Malda, Murshidabad, East Burdwan, Nadia, Hooghly, Howrah and South 24-Parganas.

Three Gram Panchayats namely Chandrahati – I and Chandrahati – II of Hooghly district and Sankrail Gram Panchayat of Howrah, declared as model ODF Gram Panchayat were awarded in the programme.

P Ulaganathan, secretary along with concerned officials of the of P & RD department, Additional District Magistrate of seven districts, Sub- Divisional Officer, Block Development Officer of Ganga adjoining blocks, Block Sabhapati of Panchayat Samity of Ganga adjoining blocks and district nodal Officer & District Coordinator Sanitation were present at

the workshop.