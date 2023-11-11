State bats for GI status of Kalna town’s ‘Nora Pantua’

Kolkata: State Animal Resources Development (ARD) minister Swapan Debnath has written to Ujjal Biswas, Minister in Charge (MIC) of Science & Technology and Bio Technology department, urging him to take necessary measures for GI approval of ‘Nora Pantua’ - a unique refined sweetmeat of Kalna town of East Burdwan district.



Debnath recently met Ujjal Biswas at his office in Salt Lake and exchanged Bijoya greetings by presenting him a pot containing ‘Nora Pantua’. Debnath handed over a letter to Biswas with the plea to push for GI status of ‘Nora Pantua’.

“Our department has taken up the proposal seriously and we will follow up with necessary procedures in this regard,” Biswas said.

In his letter, Debnath has mentioned that Kalna in East Burdwan district is a heritage town. There are 108 Shiva temples, Siddheshwari temple, Mahaprabhu temple, Pratapeshwar temple, Gopalbari temple, among other religious structures which deserve special mention. Kalna has a special place in the tourism map and people from the state as well as from the country and abroad visit here. ‘Nora Pantua’ is a unique refined sweet of this district and tourists relish it very much.

The sweet traders of Kalna are extremely happy with Debnath, who is an MLA from Purbasthali (South) in the district, for doing the needful for GI status of the sweet.