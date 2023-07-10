Staircase of dilapidated house collapses, one dead

Kolkata: One person was injured after a staircase of a dilapidated house in Beniapukur collapsed on Sunday morning.



More than 50 persons were trapped inside the building and were later rescued by the Fire brigade personnel. The house located at 3, Gorachand Lane is about 30 years old.

It is alleged that due to lack of maintenance, the condition of the building became worse. Despite that, 54 families were residing at the said five-storied building for several years. According to the police reports, on Sunday around 11:10 am, suddenly the staircase between the first and second floor collapsed.

However, local councillor, Kaiser Jamil claimed that the entire staircase had collapsed. A resident of the building identified as Md. Sabir Qurashi, who was on the staircase, suffered an injury on his legs. He was rushed to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital from where he was shifted to a private hospital in the Park Street area.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Fire brigade were informed. Firefighters rescued the trapped residents and took them to a safe spot while KMC officials were checking the situation. The families in distress are being temporarily rehabilitated in a local school.

Jamil said: “Engineers of KMC had come and checked. As of now the people living in that house have been rehabilitated. The building has been kept under police vigilance so that nobody can enter.