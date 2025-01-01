‘Spurious’ drugs worth Rs 6.6 cr seized from Kolkata

Kolkata: In a joint operation with the Drugs Control Directorate, West Bengal, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) seized “spurious” drugs worth Rs 6.6 crore during a raid at a wholesale firm in Kolkata. The Drugs Inspector of CDSCO’s east zone wing arrested the proprietor of the wholesale firm, who has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by court.

According to the Union Health Ministry “Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.” The Ministry on Tuesday said that anti-cancer, anti-diabetic and other drugs suspected to be spurious were seized from the raid carried out at the firm- Care and Cure For You. “The drugs, labelled as being manufactured in various countries, including Ireland, Turkey, Bangladesh and the US were found without any supporting documents to prove their legitimate importation into India,” the Ministry said. The investigating team also discovered several empty packing materials, further raising concerns over the authenticity of the seized products, it added.

