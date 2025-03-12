Sovereignty, secularism, pluralism main pillars of Indian democracy: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that sovereignty, secularism and pluralism are the main pillars of Indian democracy and everyone in the country has the right to practise his or her own religion. Speaking at the assembly, Banerjee said her responsibility, as a chief minister, is to care for all. "Whether a person is a Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Muslim, Christian or Parsi, everyone has the right to practice his or her own religion," Banerjee asserted. "As a chief minister, the responsibility is to care for all. We care for all", she said amid anti-government slogans raised by opposition BJP members.

She also urged the BJP leaders "not to play the Hindu card as every festival is celebrated in West Bengal with fervour". "Your imported Hindu dharma has no support in our ancient Vedas or our saints. The BJP is importing fake Hinduism," she alleged.