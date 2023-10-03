Soon, KMDA to augment capacity of 50-year-old intake jetty

Kolkata: With the state government finally getting a nod from the Botanical Garden authorities, the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) will soon start augmentation of the 50-year-old intake jetty of Howrah–Puddapukur



water project.

“The water level of the river is depleting and so the old intake jetty was in urgent need of an overhaul. We were always apprehensive that if the jetty malfunctioned then water supply to the entire urban Howrah would get jeopardised.

We were constantly pursuing the matter with the Botanical Garden authorities from the beginning of this year and recently in a meeting chaired at the chief secretary level, the nod for the augmentation work was received,” a senior KMDA official said.

Presently, the design work of the refurbished jetty is on after the completion of the soil test. The estimated cost of the project will be to the tune of Rs 37 crore.

According to sources, the Botanical Garden authorities were initially unresponsive in granting permission as they feared that the work could damage the green cover of the garden.

“We convinced them of the necessity of undertaking the work for ensuring uninterrupted supply of drinking water to the residents of Howrah and at the same time assured them of no damage to the green cover or land during the work,” a senior Nabanna official said.

The jetty will be refurbished and a pump house will be constructed

on its top. Water from the intake jetty will be channelised to two water treatment plants with capacity of 30 and 40 million gallons respectively.

“There won’t be any problem in the intake of water from the river irrespective of the water level once the jetty is completed,” a KMDA engineer said.

Sources said the Botanical Garden authorities have given a year’s time to KMDA for executing the project which is being monitored by Howrah Municipal Corporation. KMDA is aiming to finish the work within a year.