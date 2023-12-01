Soon, cage culture of fishes to start in 2 places

Kolkata: The state Fisheries department will soon introduce cage culture of fishes at two water bodies — one in New Town and another at Kumari area in Kangsabati River in Bankura district.



“We are pushing for cage culture of fishes and will soon adopt this technique in two ponds at Nawabpur in New Town. The same method will also be taken up at Kumari in Kangsabati in Bankura area. Pangas (Pangasius pangasius) variety will be cultivated through cage culture,” Biplab Roy Chowdhury, state Fisheries minister said.

In May, the department started cage culture of fishes at Kangsabati Reservoir in Mukutmanipur in Bankura which was the first-of-its-kind initiative in the state. About 32 cages which were 5x5 metre in size and 4 metre in depth were placed with plastic sheets underneath them to keep them floating. Then fingerlings were released into them.

The minister will visit the site on December 2, when the fish will be lifted and sold. The pangas released have already grown around 700-800 gm.

The state Directorate of Fisheries in March signed an MoU with ICAR-Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute, Barrackpore to push cage culture in March. The objectives of this development project are dissemination of table fish production in cage culture, strengthening the capacity of Directorate of Fisheries, the resource user communities, and cooperatives.

The department is also planning to come up with a new policy titled ‘Earn Your Wages’ in order to curb fish theft on the part of a section of DRW (Daily Rated Workers).

There are 1150 DRWs spread across 22 districts who are responsible for monitoring of fishing activities.

“A section of DRW is indulging in unfair practices by not distributing adequate fingerlings for fish cultivation, on account of which pisciculture is suffering a setback resulting in our department’s revenue loss. We have paid 75 per cent of the DRWs but have been unable to pay the rest 25 per cent. We are planning to come up with ‘Earn Your Wages’ policy so that we can pay DRWs from the revenue earned from pisciculture of the ponds that are monitored by them. This will curb theft of fishes,” a senior official of the state Fisheries department said.

The minister during the question answer session in the state Assembly on Thursday informed that his department has taken up fish cultivation in 23 abandoned coal pits located at 7 blocks in West Burdwan that include Raniganj, Andal, Barabani, Salanpur, Jamuria etc.