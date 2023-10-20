Social welfare schemes: Spl campaign in branches of all banks from Nov 2 to 10

Kolkata: The state government will organise a special campaign in all bank branches from November 2 to 10 to reach out to the eligible beneficiaries of West Bengal Bhabisyat Credit Card Scheme and West Bengal Student Credit Card Scheme.



Banks have been given a target of sanctioning 60,000 pending eligible applications under Bhabishyat and 20,000 pending eligible applications under Student Credit Schemes during the period.

Under the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi on Thursday chaired a meeting with banks to review the status and performance of the two schemes in the presence of principal secretaries of Higher Education and MSME Departments. The Bhabisyat Credit Card comes under the MSME department while the Student Credit Card comes under the Higher Education department.

The Chief Secretary requested the banks to disburse loans of already sanctioned cases under both schemes during the period.

Dwivedi shall hold a meeting with all District Magistrates on October 20 (Friday)

regarding the special campaign that will be held from November 2 to 10.