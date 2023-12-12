SLST job seekers meet Bratya, express hope for solution

Kolkata: The seven-member delegation of the State Level Selection Test (SLST) job seekers expressed hope to clear the complexities and get a fruitful solution after meeting with the state Education minister Bratya Basu on Monday. Another meeting will take place on December 22 at 2 pm.



On the 1000th day of protest of the SLST candidates at Dharmatala, an MA BEd candidate having her name on the SLST panel Rashmoni Patra had shaved her head to protest the delay in getting her appointment letter. Trinamool Congress spokesman Kunal Ghosh had met with the protesters and assured them a meeting with Basu on Monday at 3 pm.

After meeting with the minister and other officials of the Education department and School Service Commission (SSC), Patra said that they (the protesters) will come to know the success of the meeting on December 22. Meanwhile, the matter will be taken up in the Supreme Court on December 14. “We will do everything from our end, rest depends on the order passed by the court. Accordingly we will discuss it with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and take further steps,” Basu told the media on Monday.

He too hoped for the complications to resolve. The minister said that they had met five to six times before this and he is in touch with them.

TMC spokesman Ghosh said that it can be hoped that the state and SSC will take all necessary steps to resolve the legal complexities. “It will take place gradually and the process is in a positive line,” he said.

Principal secretary of the department Manish Jain, SSC Chairman Siddhartha

Majumdar and West Bengal Board of Secondary Education president Ramanuj Ganguly were also present during

the meeting.