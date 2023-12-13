SLP in Supreme Court: ‘CU transfers over Rs 9L to advocate’

Kolkata: After alarms were raised over the Governor’s directive asking state universities to bear the legal expenses of the advocates appearing in connection with the SLP being heard in the Supreme Court, another information on Calcutta University (CU) transferring Rs 9,90,000 to an advocate appearing in the case has surfaced.



A source claimed that the varsity transferred the amount to advocate appearing in the SLP 17403/2023 of the Supreme Court of India. On Tuesday, the varsity authorities were contacted for a statement, but no one received the call.

A letter addressed to the authorised vice-chancellor of the Calcutta University and signed by the Senior Special Secretary to the Governor, stated: “The legal expenses of the advocates engaged to appear in the case SLP 17403/2023 in the Hon’ble Supreme Court may be shared by all the Universities concerned and the Coordinating University, viz., the Calcutta University may make the transaction.”

“How would the universities be funding the expenses of litigation involving the Chancellor against the state government, when the universities are themselves funded by the state exchequer?” the Forum questioned, while adding: “Universities are being forced to cough out hefty amounts on litigation against the state government which pays for the universities. Is there any power conferred on the chancellor for authorising fees for the lawyers, to be collected through the universities?”

On the claims made by the Educationists’ Forum, interim V-C Santa Dutta said that the state has spent a substantial amount to fight the case against the chancellor. “How will the Chancellor fight? He is not fighting personally. He is at the topmost level of the administrative structure of the 31 state universities. Hence the 31 state universities, they have to protect him,” Dutta said.

State Education minister Bratya Basu had earlier said that he will draw the attention of the Supreme Court to the claims made by the Educationists’ Forum. Matter related to the SLP regarding the issues centred on appointment of vice-chancellors in the public

universities of West Bengal was in serial no 31 in the Bench of Hon’ble Justice Surya Prakash and Justice M M Sundresh. “However, our lawyer has informed us that the matter was not taken up today as Justice Surya Prakash was in another (Constitutional) Bench of the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” Professor Omprakash Mishra said.