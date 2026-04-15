Siliguri residents demand permanent solutions to traffic and water woes

Siliguri: With the Assembly polls scheduled on April 23 fast approaching, residents across Siliguri are voicing long-standing concerns over civic issues, mainly traffic congestion and irregular drinking water supply. Despite repeated assurances over the years, many feel that these problems remain unresolved.

Traffic congestion continues to be one of the most pressing challenges. With a steady rise in the number of vehicles and inadequate parking infrastructure, commuters are frequently stuck in long traffic snarls. Key roads like Hill Cart Road, which cannot be widened due to space constraints, suffer heavily from unregulated roadside parking. The situation is further aggravated by the unchecked movement of e-rickshaws (totos), many of which allegedly operate without proper registration.

“Authorities have often promised to regulate totos, but nothing has changed. Unregistered vehicles are still plying freely. We need strict control and proper parking facilities,” said local businessman Biplab Paul. The drinking water supply is another major concern affecting several wards in the city. In many areas, residents still depend on water tankers supplied by the Siliguri Municipal Corporation due to irregular or insufficient pipeline supply. Interruptions in daily water supply have become a routine issue, leaving residents frustrated.

“Water is essential for life. If we don’t get safe drinking water, how are we supposed to

survive? Whoever wins the election must prioritise this issue,” said Sanat Kar, a resident. Another resident, Jiban Das, added: “We usually receive water twice a day, but often the evening supply is disrupted. Sometimes, there is no water for the entire day. We have heard that supply is insufficient compared to demand.”

First-time voters in the city are also raising broader concerns beyond basic amenities. Many are demanding better employment opportunities, improved higher education facilities and enhanced safety measures for women.

“We need good colleges and job opportunities. At the same time, women should feel safe while travelling or working at night,” said first-time voter Yasvi Lakhotia. Another first-time voter, Sujit Kundu, emphasised the need for improved infrastructure in education and sports. Political parties, meanwhile, have stepped up their campaigns, promising solutions to these issues. Trinamool Congress candidate and current Mayor Gautam Deb has outlined a nine-point agenda that includes a Rs 511 crore drinking water project, development of a cricket stadium, conservation of the Mahananda River, and construction of an elevated corridor parallel to Hill Cart Road, among others.