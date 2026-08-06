Siliguri: Govt plans to set up modern bus terminus on unused NBSTC land

Siliguri: The state Transport department has planned to develop a modern bus terminus on the unused land of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) at Mallaguri in Siliguri. The proposed project will not be limited to a bus terminus; it will also include a shopping mall and a cafeteria.



According to sources, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project is currently being prepared. Speaking about the initiative, Minister of State (MoS) for the Transport department Anandamay Barman said: “To increase the income of NBSTC, a modern bus terminus will be constructed on the vacant land along National Highway 110 at Mallaguri. A shopping mall will also be developed above the terminus. The DPR is being prepared, and work will begin soon.”

The NBSTC land at Mallaguri, measuring around 45,000 square feet, has reportedly remained unused for a long time. With the property lying abandoned, it has become overgrown with bushes and filled with garbage.

Meanwhile, long-distance private luxury buses operating from the Junction area have recently been directed to depart from the Tenzing Norgay Bus Terminus instead of the roadsides. However, officials believe that accommodating a large number of buses at a single terminus could create further traffic congestion and operational difficulties. The proposed Mallaguri terminus is therefore being planned as an additional facility.

According to NBSTC sources, during the previous government’s tenure, there had been a proposal to develop a bus terminus and residential complex on the same land. A private agency was also expected to be involved in the project, but the plan was never implemented.

The present government has initiated plans to utilise the land and provide modern facilities.

In another major initiative, the Transport department is planning to introduce around 1,000 new NBSTC buses across the state. Some existing buses have been facing maintenance-related issues, which have reportedly contributed to accidents.

A truck terminus will also be constructed on vacant land by the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) at Himachal Bihar.