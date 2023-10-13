Sigh of relief: MeT rules out rain during Puja

Kolkata: There is good news for those who have been apprehensive about rain in the city during Durga Puja. The Regional Meteorological Centre presumes that there will be no rainfall in the city and its adjoining areas during the Puja days.



However, some places may witness scattered rainfall towards the end of October.

The MeT office believes that the city’s sky will mostly remain clear and the people will experience pleasant weather during the Puja days. The temperature may remain just below normal during that time, the weather office said.

“There will be no rainfall in the city in the next two weeks. The sky will remain clear in North Bengal districts as well. There is no prediction of any low pressure over Bay-of-Bengal in the next few days. The weather in North Bengal and South Bengal districts during puja will be the same.

The temperature will remain normal in North Bengal as well. The weather is expected to remain pleasant in South Bengal as well as North Bengal,” a senior weather official said.

The MeT office has already said that there will be no rainfall in the city on the day of Mahalaya on Saturday. The MeT office had also predicted that humidity-related discomfort may go down. Mercury started soaring in the city and other South Bengal districts from last weekend after several South and North Bengal districts received heavy rainfall last week.