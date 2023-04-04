Shibpur, Rishra violence: HC, Centre seek report

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Tuesday sought a report from the state on the fresh incident of violence that cropped up on Monday night in Rishra.



BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday approached the High Court seeking intervention in the matter.

The Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya directed the BJP leader to file a supplementary affidavit following which the state government will file a short report on Wednesday.

In the evening, the Ministry of Home Affairs sought a report from the state government as well on the incidents of violence in Rishra and Howrah.

A letter has been sent to the Chief Secretary asking for a detailed report to be filed within three days.