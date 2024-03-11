Sheikh Shahjahan remanded to CBI custody for four more days

Kolkata: The suspended Trinamool Congress leader of Sandeshkhali, Sheikh Shahjahan on Sunday has been remanded to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody for four more days.



Shahjahan was produced at the Basirhat Court on Sunday by the CBI after completion of his 10-day police remand in one of the cases that were registered against the suspended Trinamool Congress leader.

According to sources, CBI on Sunday prayed for four days Police Custody (PC) in connection with the case in which Shahjahan was arrested by the state police earlier. The CBI also appealed for Shahjahan’s PC in another case on Sunday at the court.

The CBI reportedly claimed that Shahjahan’s mobile phone was still missing which needs to be found for the sake of the investigation. Defence counsel Raja Bhowmik appealed for Shahjahan’s bail.

However, the court rejected the bail petition and allowed Shahjahan’s CBI custody for four more days. Bhowmik informed that the CBI’s prayer for PC in another case has also been rejected by the court. The next date of Shahjahan’s production is March.

It may be mentioned that after getting Shahjahan’s custody from the state police, CBI officials along with two ED officers went to Akunjipara in Sandeshkhali and conducted a probe at the suspended Trinamool Congress leader’s house a few days ago.