Sharing meme: HC stays probe against college student

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered a stay on the investigation against a college student from Murshidabad for allegedly sharing a meme on Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee.

The matter was heard by Justice Jay Sengupta on Wednesday. Justice Sengupta stated that the case diary will be submitted to the court on December 18. The court has also asked for an affidavit, based on which it will decide whether department action will be taken by certain officers. According to a news agency, the court will examine the documents after Puja vacation.

The student was reportedly arrested by Baranagar police station for allegedly creating a meme and sharing it on social media platforms. The accused student had approached the Calcutta High Court reportedly questioning the role of police in this case.