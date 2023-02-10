Shailesh Pandey held

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested Shailesh Pandey from whose house the Kolkata Police had recovered a huge amount of money.



On Thursday, Justice Tirthankar Ghosh dismissed the bail granted by the lower court and allowed ED to take custody of Shailesh and his associate from the High Court.

Shailesh and another relative of his were granted bail by the lower court but they did not inform the Central agency about it.

ED moved the Calcutta High Court and on Thursday. The HC dismissed the lower court's order and allowed the Central agency to take custody of Shailesh.

Shailesh and his brothers identified as Arvind Pandey and Rohit Pandey were arrested by the Kolkata Police.