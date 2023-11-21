SET to be held on December 17; about 80K candidates likely to appear

Kolkata: Around 80,000 candidates will be appearing for the State Eligibility Test (SET) conducted by the state College Service Commission which is slated to take place on December 17.



According to sources, the candidates will be able to download the admit card starting sometime this week.

This time the commission will be specifically looking into the security aspect of the examinations by ensuring that the question papers and OMR sheets are tracked by the commission through an app.

The papers will be tracked through GPS technology from the arrival of the question paper at the examination centre to the arrival of answer sheets from the centre to the designated place. It will take place at 110 examination centres in 23 districts. These steps have been taken to strengthen the surveillance to avoid any untoward incidents.

They will be appointing 25 nodal officers in these districts to ensure that the examination for appointment of professors are conducted smoothly. There will be two observers as representatives of the commission in each examination centre. The principals and professors of various colleges will be appointed as observers.

The candidates will be able to download the admit card logging in with their registration ID and password on the Commission’s website. They will be assigned the examination centre in their

selected districts.

The candidates are expected to appear for two papers, the test for the first paper will be held from 10 am to 11:30 am and for the second paper, it will be held from 12 noon to 2 pm.

An appeal has been made to the Railway officials to make relevant arrangements.