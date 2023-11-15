Seeking blessings

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday offered prayers at the Boro Ma Temple in Naihati, North 24-Parganas. TMC wrote on X: “Today, Shri @abhishekaitc visited the temple of Boro Maa in Naihati. He sought her divine blessings and prayed for the well-being and prosperity of one and all. May her light shine upon all and lead us to the path of honesty and wisdom.” Earlier this month prayers were offered at the temple on Abhishek’s birthday and for the recovery of the party’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee who had suffered a leg injury