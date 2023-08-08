Security hiked after Barisha High School accident case

Kolkata: The police on Monday stopped a truck that had violated the ‘no entry’ restrictions in front of Barisha High School where an accident had claimed the life of an 8-year-old child, on Friday.



After the accident took place, police personnel were deployed from Saturday onwards to control the traffic movement in front of the school. Monday being the first working day of the week, the cops were directed to maintain the movement of pedestrians and vehicles as planned.

On Monday, an adequate number of cops were deployed in front of the school. The police had specifically marked a particular spot from the pedestrian crossover and pedestrians were asked to cross the Diamond Harbour (DH) Road only from these spots.

This apart, the owners of several small and temporary shops which are located along the road were asked to leave more space by the police.

Meanwhile, on Monday around 7:15 pm, police spotted a truck moving southwards along the DH Road.

The truck was immediately intercepted and the driver was asked to get down. Initially, the driver refused to deboard but was later compelled by the police following which, a policeman drove the truck to Thakurpukur Police Station where the truck driver was prosecuted for violating the ‘no entry’ restrictions.

It may be mentioned that after the accident, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal had said that no entry restriction for goods vehicles will start from 6 am everyday.

The police are also making people aware about the do’s and don’ts while walking on the road to avoid any accidents.