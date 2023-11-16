Sealdah Division implements GPS trackers for 210 keymen, 218 patrolmen

Sealdah Division has implemented GPS trackers for 210 keymen and 218 patrolmen. This innovative technology aims to track and monitor the movement of keymen and patrolmen in real-time, ensuring a more secure and efficient railway operation.

To ensure the safety of train operations, various types of patrolling, for instance monsoon patrolling, hot weather or cold weather

patrolling is done by keymen and patrolmen.

These app and website-based GPS tractors are used to monitor the movement of keymen and patrolmen. According to officials, the introduction of GPS trackers for keymen and patrolmen is a strategic step by the Engineering department of Sealdah Division towards ER’s adoption of “cutting-edge technologies” to prioritise passenger safety. Keymen are provided GPS trackers for daytime and patrolmen are provided GPS trackers especially at night, their movements are monitored at the Divisional headquarters.

“This has been done to ensure that patrolmen are doing their job properly. It will help them in sending alerts in case they find a problem with the track,” an official said.

Apart from real-time tracking, the GPS tracker, according to officials, will also facilitate better resource allocation by optimising keymen and patrolmen deployment based on historical patrol data and identifying areas that require increased attention.